If our recent blizzard has made you even more anxious for signs of spring, take heart, the Sioux Falls Spring Fever Shopping Market is coming soon! This event has drawn long lines of winter-weary shoppers in the past and is sure to bring springtime dreamers this year.

This year's SFSM (Spring Fever Shopping Market) coincides with St. Patrick's Day, on Saturday, March 17, (another sign that spring can't be that far away). Doors open at 10:00 AM at the Sioux Falls Convention Center, (1201 N. West Avenue) and shopping continues until 4:00 PM. Admission is $5, children 12 and under are free and admission proceeds will benefit the Ronald McDonald Houses of Sioux Falls.

You'll find a large gathering of crafters, artisans and local small businesses, with a huge variety of items. Shop for gifts, home decor, unique clothing, delicious food products, spring holiday items and more. There will be swag bags for the first 50 shoppers, so plan on coming early. Bring a canned food item, and you'll get a door prize ticket.

Round up your friends and family members to do a little spring dreaming and shopping at the Spring Fever Shopping Market. You'll be doing something wonderful for families staying at the Ronald McDonald Houses in Sioux Falls, at the same time.

