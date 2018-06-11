When the Summit League moves their offices to Sioux Falls this summer, they'll be bringing in a familiar face to assist with championship events and marketing.

Bryan Miller, the current director of the Sioux Falls Sports Authority, has been hired by the league as an assistant to Commissioner Tom Douple.

Miller will head the strategic marketing and corporate partnership programs, oversee the league’s branding program and serve as a liaison for the marketing committee along with administrative sport oversight.

'I have been working with Bryan the past three years with our men’s and women’s basketball tournaments,' Douple said. 'He is a true professional and will be a great addition to our staff.'

Prior to joining the Sports Authority, Miller worked as assistant athletic director at Augustana University in Sioux Falls. He's a graduate of St. Cloud State and got his master's degree from Ohio State.

Miller's first day with the league will the the Summit's first in Sioux Falls - August 1.

SEE ALSO: