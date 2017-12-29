Sioux Falls Snow Alert

WIth two to three inches of new snow on the ground in Sioux Falls today (12/29), the City of Sioux Falls has issued a SNOW ALERT.

A snow alert is declared if the City of Sioux Falls plans to plow all streets. Parking restrictions go into effect across the city, and vehicles parked on all streets are subject to ticketing and towing by zone.

Plowing of emergency snow routes began Friday, December 29, 2017, and continue until routes are clear. All vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing.

ZONE 3:

Plowing in Zone 3 will begin after 2:00 PM Friday, December 29, 2017, after emergency routes have been cleared. All streets in Zone 3 will be plowed. At that time, all vehicles parked in Zone 3 are subject to ticketing and towing until streets have been plowed.

ZONE 2:

Plowing of east/west streets will begin on Friday, December 29, 2017. Starting at 8 PM all vehicles parked on east/west streets are subject to ticketing and towing until streets have been plowed or until 5:00 AM, whichever is earlier. Although this is requirement is in effect only until 5 AM, any continuing snow removal operations may impact your use of the street for parking.

Plowing of north/south streets will begin on Saturday, December 30, 2017. Starting at 8:00 AM all vehicles parked on north/south streets are subject to ticketing and towing until streets have been plowed or until 5:00 PM whichever is earlier. Although this is requirement is in effect only until 5:00 PM, any continuing snow removal operations may impact your use of the street for parking.

ZONE 1:

Snow pickup operations in Zone 1 will begin at 1 a.m. on Sunday, December 31, 2017. Vehicles parked in Zone 1 will be subject to ticketing and towing between the hours of 1:00 AM and 6:00 AM on Sunday, December 31, 2017.

Source: City of Sioux Falls