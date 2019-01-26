Sioux Falls Skyforce win Fifth Straight by Dispatching Westchester

By securing a 121-113 win over the Westchester Knicks on Saturday night, the Sioux Falls Skyforce are now tied for the most wins in the NBA G League.

The balance of power is definitely tilting toward the Western Conference as four teams in that grouping have at least 21 wins. Meanwhile Westchester (19-14) was denied an opportunity to obtain win number 20 and no other Eastern Conference team has more than 18 wins.

Both teams shot well in the first quarter and cooled off in the second and the Knicks led by nine at intermission. Sioux Falls (22-10) was able to secure their fifth win of the season by shooting 57 percent in the second half and holding the Knicks to 35 percent from the floor in the final 24 minutes.

The lead changed hands for the final time late in the third quarter as Charles Cooke III buried a deep three to make it 86-84, though the game was tied twice more after that including at 95-all early in the fourth. More tense moments followed until the final breakthrough by the Skyforce with an 11-3 run to push the lead to 9 with just over a minute to go.

Besides Cooke (20 points), also of note were the combined shooting performances in the third stanza for Raphiael Putney (29 points) and Rodney Purvis (26 points) and Briante Weber (17 points) who blistered the nets with a collective 10 of 11 in that 12 minute span . Duncan Robinson’s 22 points rounded out the major scoring contributions. The Knicks high man was Kadeem Allen with 27 points and Billy Garrett with 22.

The Skyforce will have another gauntlet to run on Monday at home against Rio Grande Valley (21-10) as the two teams have a combined 11 straight wins between them. The Knicks will play host to Raptors 905 also on Monday.