He will eventually grace the court for the Sioux Falls Skyforce mostly because of the waves he created for the Miami Heat during Summer League. Duncan Robinson agreed to a 2-way contract with the Heat on Tuesday. Under that arrangement, a 2-way player can only spend a total of 45 days with the NBA team with the G League as the other proving ground for the balance of the season.

Leading up to this achievement, Robinson spent the formative years of his life in his native New Hampshire before beginning his college career at Williams College, a Division III institution in Massachusetts. An excellent article published in 2014 by Yahoo Sports lays out the case of a kid who always believed that he could make a difference if he kept working. He eventually grew into bigger frame after only standing 5-7 as a high school freshman. No Division I offers came because he was a bit of an unknown quantity.

Then his freshman year in college happened, helping the Ephs to the Division III championship game and a pathway to Michigan appeared. Over 1,000 points scored in three years with the Wolverines followed, capped by a second NCAA title game in his final collegiate contest falling to the Villanova juggernaut.

Undoubtedly, his drive to continue playing led him to a slot in Summer League and the Heat would surely like a continuation of his hot outside shooting he has displayed over the first six skirmishes so far. Hitting 58 percent from deep will make you a valuable commodity as Robinson can now attest.

Robinson is the second Michigan player to accept a 2-way deal following Derrick Walton, Jr. who played with the Skyforce last year and is continuing his Heat affiliation during the current Summer League session.

