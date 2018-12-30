Sioux Falls Skyforce Use Long Distance Approach to Defeat Iowa Wolves

Fast starts for the Sioux Falls Skyforce in both halves set a standard the Iowa Wolves could not match as the visitors triumphed 129-114 Sunday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

At the opening tip, Sioux Falls (14-7) hit their first seven shots while correspondingly Iowa (7-15) went 3 for 9. After intermission, a 16-point gap quickly ballooned to 28 with the ‘Force again connecting on five straight to start the third quarter.

The largest lead for Sioux Falls was 37 points in the early stages of the fourth quarter before Iowa mustered an eighteen to three run to close the ballgame. At the very least, Sioux Falls got comfortable from downtown converting over half (23-42) of their attempts from behind the arc and got busy on the fast break outscoring the Wolves 43-11 in that category.

Pacing the Skyforce attack were two-way players Yante Maten who scored 29 points with 7 rebounds and Duncan Robinson with 21 points as seven of the nine players who appeared collected at least ten points. Raphiael Putney also turned in a double-double with 14 points and 16 rebounds with 5 blocks.

Iowa is getting good production from William Lee who led the Wolves with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Meanwhile Jonathan Stark had a well-rounded 23 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists.

Sioux Falls will finish the calendar year with one more game at home with the Austin Spurs. Iowa’s next contest will arrive on Saturday at home against Fort Wayne.