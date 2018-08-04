Basketball players around the region will have an opportunity to tryout for a spot with the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

The Skyforce will host a local tryout at the Sanford Pentagon on Sunday, September 9 from 11-3 PM. Open tryouts will give players the opportunity to impress Skyforce coaches and also members of the Miami HEAT.

This opportunity could lead a player to an invitation to the Skyforce NBA G-League training camp in October. Applicants must be eligible to play in the NBA G-League and must pre-register for the event. Registration is $150 to tryout.

Players that have made it on to the Sioux Falls Skyforce roster from open tryouts include Jalen Bradley and Nigel Spikes. Spikes was a member of the 2016 G-League championship team.

Those that want to travel for an opportunity are able to attend the open tryout in Miami. The HEAT will be hosting an open tryout on Sunday, September 16 at the Ransom Everglades Middle School.

