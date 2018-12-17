Sioux Falls Skyforce Shooting Suffers in Loss to Iowa Wolves

Each team played an outstanding half of basketball. The Iowa Wolves parlayed a sparkling second half to a win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce 119-112 on Monday night at the Sanford Pentagon .

It took until early in the fourth quarter for Iowa (6-11) to get their first lead, but once they got it, they never let it go. From a shooting perspective, the two halves were nearly mirror images of each other as both teams shot under 40 percent for one half and around 55 percent for the other. Plus with a combined 70 fouls in the game , the pace slowed considerably in the fourth quarter as the Skyforce (11-7) saw their lead slip away.

Skyforce Head Coach Nevada Smith was disappointed in how an early big lead did not hold up.

“We got very complacent when we got up. We made some plays that we probably shouldn’t make. They were making their run and we didn’t handle it well. We didn’t make the shots we needed to make and didn’t make the plays we needed to make.

Sioux Falls Guard Briante Weber believes that once the Wolves got on a roll the Skyforce couldn’t duplicate their first half success.

“They just were playing harder than us at that point in time and we couldn’t match their intensity for the whole 48 (minutes). The first half we got a lead we tried to weather the storm and we couldn’t take the punches they were throwing.”

Iowa’s Darius Johnson-Odom came on strong to score a third of his 36 points in the fourth quarter and Jared Terrell added 21. Yante Maten scored 31 with 10 rebounds for the Skyforce, Duncan Robinson finished with 25 points and Weber with 17.

Both teams will next play at the G League Showcase in Las Vegas. Iowa will face the Westchester Knicks on Wednesday and the Skyforce square off against Canton on Thursday.