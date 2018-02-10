Sioux Falls Skyforce Roll Reno Bighorns Again

An early big lead followed by a strong finish vaulted the Sioux Falls Skyforce past the Reno Bighorns 110-93 Saturday night at the Sanford Pentagon to gain a weekend sweep.

One night earlier Sioux Falls (19-17) surged in the second half to gain the advantage and won by 25. This 17-point win was buoyed by a 33-6 spurt in the first quarter that eventually grew to 28 points early in the third quarter. Reno’s response pulled them within 8 in the fourth quarter, but no closer.

Ball movement is a hallmark of what the ‘Force try to do offensively and head coach Nevada Smith said the team embraces that concept.

“These guys like playing with each other so they really want to overpass and reward everybody. Our defensive energy was awesome all game. After they came back in the fourth quarter, Derrick Jones (8 points, 16 rebounds, 2 blocks) had a big block and we got a play at the other end, then Matt Williams (17 points) hit a three off a steal. That’s what we needed to get the win.”

For Reno (20-16) a lot of open looks and shots near the rim were off by a fraction and Skyforce forward Kadeem Jack (14 points, 10 rebounds) felt the Skyforce were able to capitalize.

“In the first half they missed a whole bunch of fast break layups. We had about 11 turnovers in the first half and they capitalized on very few of them. If they made half of those it would have been much different.”

Briante Weber led the way for Sioux Falls with 27 points with 11 rebounds and Ike Nwamu scored 20. JaKarr Sampson was the Reno ringleader with 25 points and 13 rebounds and David Stockton provided 19 points with 7 assists.

Sioux Falls will play one more game before the All-Star break on Tuesday at home against the Memphis Hustle. Reno is already on break and will wait until February 21 at home against the Salt Lake City Stars.

