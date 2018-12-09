Sioux Falls Skyforce, Maten Outhustle Texas Legends

Two areas of emphasis carried the Sioux Falls Skyforce to their 129-108 victory over the Texas Legends Saturday night at the Sanford Pentagon .

Both teams have the tendency to give up offensive rebounds and the Skyforce (11-3) won that battle with the Legends (6-9) especially early in the contest. By game’s end the tally was 15-11 in favor of the hosts in that category.

Turnovers were also of major concern coming into the game according to Skyforce Head Coach Nevada Smith and the team responded to the challenge.

“We played pretty clean, making the right reads and the right plays as our guards really played well. We did a great job of finding the (open man in the) corner on offense and were able to make shots especially in the second half.”

With starting point guard Briante Weber sidelined with an injury, Austin Chatman stepped up to fill that role, noting the team really hustled against the Legends.

“After last game a huge key for us was energy and effort. We got beat on a lot of 50/50 balls in Santa Cruz. That’s something we can control. We went into this game controlling what we can control.”

The disparity in turnovers wasn’t large, but Sioux Falls capitalized better by converting the Legends 17 turnovers into 27 points. Meanwhile 13 Skyforce turnovers meant only 5 points to Texas.

Yante Maten continued his hot streak by compiling his fifth straight game with at least 30 points and finished with 32 points and 13 rebounds. Duncan Robinson contributed 24 points and 3 steals, Bubu Palo has 14 assists and Jarnell Stokes returned to the Skyforce lineup and pulled down 11 rebounds in the win.

Frank Jackson who is on flexible assignment from the New Orleans Pelicans maneuvered his way toward 27 points and Daryl Macon added 21 points and 8 assists.

The Skyforce are back on the court Monday at home against the Agua Caliente Clippers. Texas is also playing Monday at the Memphis Hustle.