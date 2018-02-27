Sioux Falls Skyforce Hold Back Clippers to Keep Streak Alive

A double digit lead evaporated late, but a crucial stop in the final minute sent the Sioux Falls Skyforce to a sixth straight victory 117-112 over the Agua Caliente Clippers at Citizens Business Bank Arena Monday night.

Sioux Falls (22-17) created some space in the second quarter by building a lead of 18 due to stingy defense and unselfish offense. At the three minute mark of the fourth quarter that double digit lead was still intact.

The Clippers (18-23) then rose to the challenge and hit three attempts from Downtown Ontario, California plus a free throw to cut the lead to 113-112 with 45 seconds left. Sioux Falls got two looks on the next possession but was denied both times giving the hosts a possible last second shot.

That attempt was from long range by C.J. Williams, but was knocked away by Derrick Jones, Jr. and the visitors did the rest at the free throw line to put the game away. In the end, the Skyforce overall success at the stripe (16-18) compared to the Clippers (13-21) proved pivotal.

Other interesting notes include 21 turnovers and a huge edge in second chance points for the Agua Caliente Clippers. While Sioux Falls was adept at scoring in close with 70 points in the paint with 27 coming on the fast break.

Individually, Kadeem Jack led the Skyforce with 23 points on 9 of 10 shooting with Jones, Jr. and Briante Weber adding 18 points apiece. Weber’s line also had 11 assists, 8 rebounds and 4 steals.

The top three for the Clippers had Williams and Dakarai Allen both with 20 points and Tyler Roberson finished 8 of 12 from the floor and 18 points. Tim Quarterman came off the bench to add 11 points and 10 boards.

Another home game awaits the Clippers as they get together with Santa Cruz on Tuesday night. Meanwhile the ‘Force will head to Oklahoma City to meet their division rival in a key test on Wednesday.

See Also: