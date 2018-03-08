Sioux Falls Skyforce Gearing Up to Reduce Hunger

It’s the annual fundraiser for Feeding South Dakota in conjunction with South Dakota Corn Association and the Sioux Falls Skyforce kicking off Corn Week in the process.

The most visual part of the campaign is the special corn themed jerseys that will be worn by the Skyforce at the Sanford Pentagon during their upcoming game on March 17. In previous years, the outfits have been trending more yellow, but this year more green will be displayed on St. Patrick’s Day no less.

The most vital parts of this movement will result in fewer hungry people. Segment one consists of donating food. Starting Monday March 12, the Sioux Falls Skyforce will receive donations at their office which is located at 2131 S. Minnesota Ave. In exchange for the eats, the team is offering free tickets for the regular season home finale against the Austin Spurs. Collection stations will also available at the Sanford Pentagon for spectators who want to bring food to the game.

Secondly, the drive will look to raise additional money and this is where the jerseys come back into play. The uniforms can be purchased before the game, which the players will still wear of course, with the unclaimed duds to be auctioned off during the game. All the contributions will go to Feeding South Dakota.

In a press release, Teddi Mueller who is South Dakota Corn’s industry affairs director expressed her excitement for the movement.

“We’re excited to team up with the Skyforce to support Feeding South Dakota, the state’s largest hunger-relief organization. As the state’s No. 1 industry, agriculture is committed to doing its part to ensure that no one has to go hungry. In addition, Corn Week is an opportunity for South Dakotans, particularly Skyforce fans, to show their generosity by contributing much-needed food to this great cause.”

Matt Gassen the CEO of Feeding South Dakota was equally giddy about the prospect of reducing hunger locally.

“Feeding South Dakota is once again both humbled and excited to partner with SD Corn and the Sioux Falls Skyforce again this year to raise food and funds for those who are hungry. Last year, this promotion helped to provide more than 40,000 meals for struggling individuals and families across the community.”

Skyforce fans and the generous people of Sioux Falls in previous years have donated in the neighborhood of $24,000 and 1,700 pounds of food.

See Also: