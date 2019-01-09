Sioux Falls Skyforce Build Big Lead and Beat Clippers

Getting a fast start is one thing, but making it hold up will get you wins as the Sioux Falls Skyforce bounced the Agua Caliente Clippers 109-100 Tuesday night in Ontario, California.

Shooting 70 percent in the first quarter set the tone for Sioux Falls (17-9) because after the game was tied at six apiece, the Skyforce exploded for a 33-16 run to establish a cushion the Clippers (12-10) could only whittle to four early in the fourth quarter.

Duncan Robinson and DeAndre Liggins were the most prolific in that first 12 minutes scoring over half of Sioux Falls 41 first quarter points. Robinson finished with 26 for the game and Liggins with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Charles Cooke III rose to the occasion with 19 points as 6 of the 8 Skyforce players finished with 10 or more points. As a team the Skyforce did not have one shot get blocked during the course of the game.

For their part, the Clippers got a huge performance from center Angel Delgado who scored 23 points and grabbed 21 rebounds with 4 steals. Forward Jamel Artis finished with 21 points and 7 boards.

Sioux Falls has one more road tussle on Friday against the Stockton Kings. The Clippers will start a road trip of their own Thursday against the Memphis Hustle.