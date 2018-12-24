Sioux Falls Skyforce Among Top Performers As Showcase Concludes

For all intents and purposes, the NBA G League season is third of the way through. Some interesting trends have formed though there is plenty of time for teams to change course.

Through the first almost two months of the season, the most games any team has played is 21 and the least is 15. Every team will have mandatory time off for a Christmas break and the schedule resumes in earnest on Thursday December 27.

Eleven teams have at least ten wins as of the conclusion of the Winter Showcase with seven of them in the Western Conference and four of them in the East. Oklahoma City boasts the best record with a 15-4 mark. To show you how good the Blue have been, they have more wins on the road (9) than they have played games at home (8) thus far this season. Santa Cruz (13-5) has been feasting on home cooking with a 9-3 showing in Surf City.

The Midwest Division is a true dogfight with Oklahoma City leading the standings followed by the Sioux Falls Skyforce (13-7) and the Memphis Hustle (12-7) making it three out of the four teams with 12 or more wins. Iowa is lagging behind at 7-12 but there are a lot more games to play among these division rivals. Southwest division combatants are also tightly bunched as Austin (11-8) leads the division with Salt Lake City (10-9) and Rio Grande Valley (10-9) hot on the Spurs’ heels.

On the Eastern Conference side, the Atlantic Division is top-heavy with Raptors 905 (13-6), Westchester (14-7) and Long Island (12-6) surging to the front. That leaves Lakeland (10-7) as the only other team in the East with double digit wins. Fort Wayne leads the Central Division with a record of 9-8 and the only team in that grouping with a winning record.

It’s not surprising that the Western Conference has the majority of 10-win teams. The interconference battle mirrors what’s happening at the NBA level as the West has picked up 35 wins to 24 for the East. Memphis and Sioux Falls have taken the fullest advantage with five and four wins respectively without taking a loss out of conference.

Only two teams are really struggling early in the season with Northern Arizona (3-18) currently on a losing streak of eight and Wisconsin (3-15) who went over a month between wins. Otherwise there are a lot of teams in the middle of the pack who could be on the verge of breaking through when a lot of player movement will likely happen early in 2019 when players are eligible to sign 10-day contracts in the NBA.

After that, the whole picture can change and likely will as the halfway mark looks in the NBA G League.