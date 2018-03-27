Powered by acoustics to rise to the top and perform among the elites. Such was the dream of 23-year-old Maddie Todd of Sioux Falls.

Todd walked out onto the stage in front of American Idol judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie and went to work. This was the audition round in New Orleans and she was awarded the coveted 'Golden Ticket' to move on to the Hollywood round of the hit TV show.

Maddie sat down with KSFY and said it was quite intimidating. "I walk out there, find all these lights and cameras moving around getting every shot they can. These three beautiful, well-lit people are sitting at this desk and they're like 'Hey!' and I said 'Hey! My name is Maddie Todd from Sioux Falls South Dakota, I'm 23. It's an honor to be here!'

Even though Todd was cool, calm, collected, and performed like a champion, her journey ended in Hollywood on Monday night. Todd was not selected to go on to the next round in Hollywood.

Even though she will not compete to be the next American Idol, she has a lot to be proud of. We're sure we'll be seeing more of this talented young lady.

It was something that I wanted to do. A dream come true. To be surrounded by all those people. To get that awesome experience. That was cool to have that fulfilled." - Maddie Todd

