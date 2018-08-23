Sioux Falls Sidewalk Arts Festival Turns 55 This September

A few of the sure signs that summer is winding on down is the start of the school season, the start of cool crisp nights, and the return of one the area's longest running festivals to downtown Sioux Falls.

Saturday (September 8) marks the return of the Sidewalk Arts Festival. The Sioux Empire's biggest arts festival will be 55 years old in 2018!

KSFY TV reports that once again this year the free event takes place in downtown Sioux Falls on the streets surrounding the Washington Pavilion: Main and Dakota Avenues between 10th and 12th Streets, 11th Street from Main west to Minnesota Avenue and in the parking lots south of the Pavilion.

Those attending can expect to see more than 300 fine art, folk art, craft, nonprofit and food booths lined up along the streets of downtown Sioux Falls that day from 9 AM to 5 PM.

Bring your appetite, because according to KSFY , the Great Western Bank parking ramp will be converted into a food court with several food and beverage vendors on hand throughout the day.

In addition to all the arts and crafts that will be on display for shoppers to look at and purchase that day, there will also be several activities for children to do at the Children's Studio, in the south parking lot of the Washington Pavilion. Along with a number of fun activities for kids, comes a large slate of free entertainment for us older kids to check out, like performances from the Singing Boys of Sioux Falls, LiRa Dance Company, Moxton Road, Mogen's Heroes and many more.

You can see the complete list of entertainment being offered in The Pavilion's Paladino Hohm Sculpture Garden here.

Source: KSFY TV

See Also: