Sioux Falls ‘Sidewalk Arts Festival’ 2018 Announced

The Sioux Falls Sidewalk Arts Festival is a Free event in Downtown Sioux Falls. This outdoor event features over 300 vendor booths including food, the region’s best fine art, folk art and craft.

This event has become a big draw for thousands of folks from all over the region. And with something for just about everyone, it seems to never disappoint!

This is a family event with lots of activities for kids, live entertainment, food vendors and more on the streets surrounding the Washington Pavilion. This event is a fundraiser for the Visual Arts Center at the Washington Pavilion and is the region’s largest one-day arts festival.

The Sioux Falls Sidewalk Arts Festival 2018 is on Saturday, September 8th from 9 am to 5 pm. You will find all the fun set up along Main Ave. by the Washington Pavilion. Addmission is Free!

Questions about the festival or about being a vendor? Email: sidewalkarts@washingtonpavilion.org or call 605-367-7397 ext. 2348.