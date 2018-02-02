"Officers arrived and they found a car that was associated to the call. We were able to positively identify one of the people in the car as being the shoplifter. As the officers were checking out the vehicle they came across a syringe that had some evidence of meth. As the search continued there was quite a bit of paraphernalia found: additional syringes, couple of old medicine bottles, baggies, much of which had small amount of meth in them," said Captain Loren McManus.