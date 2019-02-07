Sioux Falls Shopko Back On Closing List

Back on January 23, 2019, it was reported that one of the Sioux Falls Shopko stores would not be closed. Now it turns out both Sioux Falls Shopkos are on the chopping block.

Shopko has released an updated list of stores it plans to close, and the West 41st Street location is back on the list along with five additional sites in South Dakota.

Now both locations - 1601 West 41st Street and 4501 East Arrowhead Parkway - in Sioux Falls are appearing on the latest list of stores that Shopko will be shutting down.

NBC26 is reporting Shopko released a statement saying: "Today we are announcing the closure of an additional 139 Shopko and Shopko Hometown stores. Further, we will relocate approximately 50 optical centers in closing stores to new freestanding locations."

Here’s the full list for South Dakota Shopko closings with dates:

Sioux Falls, 41st Street: May 12

Sioux Falls, Arrowhead Parkway: April 14

Dell Rapids: March 2

Rapid City: May 5

Aberdeen: May 12

Redfield: March 2

Wagner: March 2

Webster: March 2

Custer: April 7

Sisseton: May 5

Chamberlain: May 12

Milbank: May 12

Shopko is closing many stores all around the nation. You can see a full list here.