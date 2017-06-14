Sioux Falls is going to be pretty busy next week when 224 soccer teams converge into town.

The Sioux Falls Convention and Visitors Bureau will be hosting the 2017 US Youth Soccer Region II Midwest Championships. Winners of the regional will advance to the national championships that will be held in Frisco, Texas. Both girls and boys teams will be on hand with age groups ranging from 13U-19U.

This tournament is expected to be a huge economic benefit to Sioux Falls. Hotels are booked, and even more are being looked into around town. It is being estimated that about $17 million will be brought into Sioux Falls during the six day event.

Teri Schmidt, Executive Director of the Sioux Falls Convention and Visitors Bureau, says that this event will be the largest sporting event to come to town.

The US Youth Soccer Region II Midwest Championships takes place June 23-28 at Yankton Trail Park. More information about the event, plus the teams that have qualified, can be found here .