2019 and 2020 will see another tournament come to Sioux Falls as the city will host Region 6 of the National American Legion Baseball Tournament.

Sioux Falls will open its doors to Region 6 of the National American Legion Baseball Tournament on August 7-11, 2019 and August 5-9, 2020. Cities were able to bid on the regions for both a single year and for two years.

Other cities selected to host regionals include Shrewsbury, Massachusetts; Asheboro, North Carolina; Tampa, Florida; Hastings, Nebraska; Charleston, Illinois; Lewiston, Idaho; and Fairfield, California. Charleston, and Lewiston will only host the event in 2019 with a 2020 location announced at a later date. Every other city was granted a two-year bid.

Each region winner advances to compete in the National American Legion Baseball World Series. Shelby, North Carolina is set to host the World Series through 2019. The event has been in Shelby since 2010, and the city had their contract extended through the 2019 season back in 2012. There has not been a host site selected yet for 2020, but all indication appears that the World Series rounds will stay in Shelby.

