Sioux Falls Sees Decline in Students Going to College

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Data from a student research organization says a growing number of high school graduates in Sioux Falls didn't enroll in college in the two years after earning their diploma.

The National Student Clearinghouse says more than a third of Sioux Falls graduates in 2015 didn't enroll in college, up from a quarter of graduates in 2009.

Sioux Falls school board President Kate Parker says the decline is "eye-opening."

The Argus Leader reports that the college enrollment decline runs counter to statewide goals aimed at preparing for a future in which more of the state's jobs require credentials beyond a high school diploma.

The statewide percentage of students going to college has remained at around 33 percent for the past five years.

