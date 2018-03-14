Parents cringe every time they hear the news of another school being in lock-down due to one reason or another. A shooting being the most horrific and the first thing you want is the safety for their kids.

In the aftermath of the shooting in Parkland, Florida one month ago students all across the country will show their support and right here in Sioux Falls there will be demonstration.

According to KSFY TV schools in the Sioux Falls School District will see classmates show solidarity in but not walking out of class.

Superintendent Brian Maher says students are leading the way in planning the demonstrations, with the only restrictions being that the events are not political and respect the victims.

For example KSFY reports that Thomas A. Edison Middle School in Sioux Falls will put their spin on the walkouts planned nationwide. Instead of leaving the building, students will have the opportunity to attend a voluntary event at the gym.

Principal Shane Hieronimus says the event will also address the importance of unity.

See Also: