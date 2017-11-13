Sioux Falls Schools See Increase in Students, Diversity

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota's largest school district is seeing an increase in students and record diversity.

The Argus Leader reports that the Sioux Falls School District saw a jump in diversity at all student levels, but the increase in people of color is largely occurring from the bottom up. Data prepared for the latest school board meeting show about 4 in 10 elementary school students are nonwhite.

The data says white students currently make up just under 64 percent of the district's nearly 24,000 students.

Superintendent Brian Maher is focusing on increasing the number of teachers of color as the district diversifies. He says he's also making sure teachers are trained to work with different cultures.

The district also welcomed more students than projected this year with over 300 students.

