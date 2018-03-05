Sioux Falls Schools Cancelled Tuesday

An ongoing late winter storm forced the closer of many South Dakota schools on Monday (March 5). Now the weather has hit the city. After calling of after school events Monday evening, the Sioux Falls Public Schools have decided to cancel classed for Tuesday as well.

Sioux Falls Catholic Schools, Sioux Falls Lutheran Schools, Brandon Valley, Tea, and Harrisburg schools are also closed Tuesday.

Snow and blowing snow in southeastern South Dakota caused both I-90 and I-29 to close Monday. even on roads that were officially open travel was not advised. The system bringing the snowy mess is expected to exit the area late Tuesday.