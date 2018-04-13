Sioux Falls Schools Cancel Saturday Activities

The April snowstorm that has Sioux Falls in it's sights this weekend is forcing lots of changes to schedules. Several inches of snow and very strong winds are in the forecast for Saturday.

In response to the impending blizzard conditions the Sioux Falls School District has canceled all activities for Saturday April 14, 2018.

Due to the forecasted weather moving into the Sioux Falls area, ALL activities scheduled for Saturday, April 14 are postponed. This postponement also includes ACT Tests at the high schools. Counselors will communicate the new testing date in the schools. Again - there will be no activities for Sioux Falls students on Saturday . Please stay safe. -Sioux Falls School District message

You can read more about the storm here . Be prepared for dangerous, if not impossible, driving condition on Saturday.

See Also: