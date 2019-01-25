Sioux Falls School District Names New High School, Middle School

The committee charged with the decision on naming Sioux Falls newest schools has made their recommendations to the Sioux Falls School Board. On Thursday (January 24) school district officials announced their decision to accept Ben Reifel and Thomas Jefferson.

The new middle school which will be located in the southeast part of the city would bear the name of 5-term Congressman Ben Reifel, the only Native American from South Dakota to ever serve in that capacity. And the new high school to be built in northwest Sioux Falls should be named Thomas Jefferson High School.

It may seem to be a coincidence but with the approval, Sioux Falls would then have schools named for all four presidents on Mount Rushmore.

The full Sioux Falls School Board will meet on Monday, January 28 to make their final decision on the names.