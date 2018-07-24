Ever sit in the stands during a football game and think a call was missed? Now is your opportunity to step on the field as an official.

The Sioux Falls School District is looking to hire middle school football referees for the upcoming 2018 season. The middle school season runs from the beginning of September through the end of October. Most games begin around 4:15 and are during the weekdays.

This is a paid position through the Sioux Falls School District. Officials are paid per game and the range of pay is from $40 for non-reserve game, or $60 for both the main game and reserve game.

Those interested in becoming an official for this season are asked to contact Sioux Falls School District Activities Director Casey Meile at the district's activities office. Meile can be reached at 605-367-7960 or at Casey.Meile@k12.sd.us.

This is a great opportunity to help further the sports scene in the Sioux Falls area.

SEE ALSO: