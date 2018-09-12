Sioux Falls School Bond Election: What You Need to Know

If you are a registered voter in Sioux Falls, you have a say in the Public School Bond decision. The $190 million dollar bond would fund the construction of three new schools and upgrades to existing structures. Sources say the increase will average $2.00 per month, per household. The Sioux Falls public school system says it is dealing with record enrollment and many schools are over capacity.

Voting Centers are open from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, September 28, 2018. You can vote at any of the following centers:

Peace Lutheran Church 5509 W 41st Street

Memorial Middle School 1401 S. Sertoma Ave

Career & Tech Ed Academy 4700 W Career Circle

Maricar Community Center 400 N Valley View Rd

Oyate Community Center 2421 W. 15th Street

Asbury United Methodist Church 2425 S Western Ave

First Lutheran Church 327 S. Dakota Ave

Wesley United Methodist Church 1700 E. 6th Street

Kenny Anderson Community Center 3701 E 3rd Street

Morningside Community Center 2400 S. Bahnson Ave

Gloria Dei Lutheran Church 5500 E. 57th Street

Faith Baptist Fellowship Hall 601 W. 57th Street

Instructional Planning Center 201 E 38th Street

A yes vote is in favor of the bond, while a no vote is against the bond.