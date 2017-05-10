Sioux Falls School Awarded Technology Grant

A very special honor was bestowed on area teachers in Sioux Falls today.

CenturyLink, Inc. announced the winners of the CenturyLink Clarke M. Williams Foundation’s Teachers and Technology grant program.

From Sioux Falls, Sonia Sotomayor Spanish Immersion Elementary School wins a $4,800 grant from the CenturyLink Foundation for innovative technology projects The grant money will go to purchase Lego Mindstorm Kits and iPad Pros used for STEM immersion. Teachers Christine Griebel and Denyce Buettner submitted the project.

The program, which began in 2008, awards grants of up to $5,000 to schools in CenturyLink’s local service areas on behalf of teachers who have developed specific plans to innovatively implement technology in their classrooms.