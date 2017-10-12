Sioux Falls Salvation Army Hiring Bell Ringers

I didn't know that the Salvation Army here in Sioux Falls hires bell ringers, but they do.

Right now the Sioux Falls Salvation Army is looking for Seasonal Bell Ringers for the upcoming holiday season.

You could make $10.00 an hour and help out a great cause. They are looking fo 30 individuals to work 40 plus hours a week, Monday through Saturday starting Friday, November 10th.

You can stop by their office at 800 N. Cliff Avenue Monday through Friday from 1:00 pm to 3:30 pm to fill out an application.

You must have picture ID and social security card to apply. Any questions, call 605-338-6649 ext. 317.

Google Maps