Sioux Falls Robber Runs Away Empty Handed, Caught by Police

A man walked into a convenience store in the central part of Sioux Falls left empty handed and ended up in handcuffs.

According to police, a male suspect entered the Get N Go located at East 15th Street and South Cliff Avenue around 12:35 PM on Tuesday (July 17).

Public Information Officer Sam Clemens commented on the incident. "He held a pipe under his clothing and implied it was a gun. The man told the clerk he wanted money or he would shoot the gun. Another employee came out from a back room and the suspect left without taking anything."

As police scoured the area, they found a shirt believed to be the one the suspect was wearing and the pipe nearby. The suspect was found near East 14th Street and South 7th Avenue in Sioux Falls and was arrested without incident. James Clark Hairybird, a 45 year old transient, was arrested for First Degree Robbery.

