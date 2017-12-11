Sioux Falls Restaurants That Opened in 2017

Let's face it, we get super excited when we hear about a new restaurant opening in Sioux Falls. We love to eat out. It's a social event for us.

Several new restaurants opened in Sioux Falls in 2017. Some of those restaurants are second locations and one even opened their fourth.

2018 is going to be another great year for new restaurants in Sioux Falls. The Lake Lorraine development behind Lowe's is expected to add one or more restaurants and we can hope that some great new places to eat will become part of the new development in front of the Empire Mall on the former Sioux Falls Ford site.