Sioux Falls Restaurants That Closed in 2017
Several new restaurants opened in Sioux Falls in 2017, but unfortunately many closed too. There are still over 700 eating establishments in Sioux Falls with more coming. Here's a list of restaurants that closed in 2017.
Jim's Burgers
Jim's Burgers is a popular restaurant in Sioux City, being voted #1 best burgers in that city. Here in Sioux Falls, they say lack of customers caused the closure of their only location in South Dakota. The restaurant that occupied the former KFC building on Minnesota Avenue closed in September.
Beef O' Brady's at the Sanford Sports Complex
Beef O' Brady's had two locations in Sioux Falls. One was near the Sanford Pentagon in the Sanford Sports Complex and the other is located at 69th and Western. The Sanford Sports Complex location closed in July and was reopened as Will's Training Table in July. Will's is operated by Sanford Health. The location at 69th and Western remains open.
Lonestar Steakhouse
I really miss the homemade rolls and cinnamon butter. Several Lonestar Steakhouse restaurants closed last year including the location on 41st Street in Sioux Falls. The building is currently on the market.
Rookies at the District/Cellar 49
In January, Rookies posted a sign on their door saying they were closed for business. The concert venue remains open. Cellar 49 took the place of Woodfire Grill at the District and also closed. Rookies moved from their Louise Avenue location to the District in 2016.
Moe's Southwest Grill
Moe's Southwest Grill opened in a strip mall near 41st and Western in October of 2015. Two years later, a note posted on their door said they were "permanently closed."
Zmarik's
Zmarik's Noodle Cafe opened on Minnesota Avenue in early 2016. A strip mall was built on the former Burger King site near 31st and Minnesota and housed the noodle eatery. Zmarik's still has one location in Rapid City and four in Iowa. The restaurant closed in November.
Bob's Cafe
Bob's Cafe on West 12th Street closed earlier this year. The building and land are for sale. Ben Weiland who operated the cafe took his equipment, the chicken recipe and phone number and moved to a bigger location on East 10th Street and reopened as Cluckin' Good Chicken.
Starz Burgers & Sportz Bar
Starz Burgers and Sportz Bar opened a few years ago in the former Joey's Seafood location just off 57th and Western selling flat top burgers and a huge selection of retro beers. According to a sign on their door, they will be closing for good on December 31.