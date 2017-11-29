Sioux Falls Receives National Bicycle Award

The city of Sioux Falls has been given a national bicycle award. The League of American Bicyclists has named Sioux Falls one of its bicycle friendly communities.

The award will be presented to the city at a morning news conference Thursday November 30 beginning at 10:00 AM at the City Hall Commission Room.

Sam Trebilcock, Transportation Planner for the city of Sioux Falls and Chris Parsley, President of the Falls Area Bicyclists will be the ones to accept the award.

We'll also find out at the new conference how Sioux Falls ranks compared to other communities and how the city is working to improve and promote more bicycling.

Source: City of Sioux Falls

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox! Name * First Last

Email *

See Also: