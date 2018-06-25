One of the most recognizable MMA brands in the United States has inked a deal to bring a nationally televised card to Sioux Falls.

Bellator MMA is bringing Bellator 204 to the Sanford Pentagon on August 17. The event will be broadcasted live on Paramount Network (formerly known as Spike TV) nationwide. Bellator 204 will feature a main event between featherweights Darrion Caldwell (12-1) and Noad Lahat (12-3).

Sioux Falls native Logan Storley (8-0) had been added to the card in the co-main event spot where he will fight A.J. Matthews (9-7). More fights will be announced in the coming weeks.

I hope people from South Dakota realize how big of an event this is. We have hosted LFA events at the Sanford Pentagon over the last three years, and even had a UFC Fight Night card at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in 2016. Bellator is another great step into making Sioux Falls and South Dakota a hotbed for MMA.

Bellator is currently one of the hottest TV MMA companies in the world, and features popular fighters such as Ryan Bader, Chael Sonnen, Frank Mir, and Quinton "Rampage" Jackson. Bellator has hosted events in 2018 in places like Atlanta, Chicago, San Jose, and London. They will also have a show in Rome on July 14th. It is incredible to bring an event like Bellator to Sioux Falls.

Tickets for Bellator 204 at the Sanford Pentagon go on sale Thursday, June 28 at 10:00 AM through TicketMaster.

