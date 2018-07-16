Sioux Falls Race Track Back on Auction with Minimum Bid Set

There has been a big mystery regarding the future of racing around Sioux Falls, which was once the hot bed of sprint car racing. And it was for several decades.

But with the closing of the former Huset's Speedway and also the track at nearby Hartford, racing came to a halt locally for fans. The now named Badlands Motor Speedway, once Huset's, has been for sale and sitting quiet for some time.

The first concern for racing fans, was no new owner coming into the picture. This signaled that perhaps the asking price of $9.45 million was above what any interested party was willing to pay.

Then a ray of hope came when it was announced there would be a public auction in June 2018. That ray of hope darkened when it was announce that the county officials sent out a letter declaring that the grandfathered conditional use permit allowing racing on the land had expired. That resulted in the current owner suspending the auction.

Now a new turn of events. According to the speedway's website, the county has informed the current owner of the speedway that they sent the letter in error and rescinded the decision regarding the expiration of the permission to hold racing events.

Therefore, the auction is back on now scheduled for September 15, 2018 at 3:00 PM. The minimum bid is set at $3,150,000.

See Also: