Sioux Falls Public Golf Courses Will Soon Be under New Management

The city of Sioux Falls has decided to go with an out-of-state firm to manage the city's three public golf courses beginning the first of the year.

City officials announced at a news conference that Landscapes Unlimited out of Lincoln, Nebraska will be getting the city golf contract beginning in 2018.

Landscapes Unlimited is not a stranger to the city. The company helped renovate Prairie Green back in 1991 and most recently Elmwood golf course.

Besides Sioux Falls, Landscapes Unlimited manages golf courses all across the region.

Source: Argus Leader Media

