Sioux Falls Pride Gala To Raise Money For Scholarship Program

Pride isn't just for the month of June. Sioux Falls Pride will be hosting the first ever Pride Gala on January 10, 2019, at Icon Lounge. The festivities begin at 5:00 PM.

The Pride Gala is a fundraiser for a scholarship fund started by Sioux Falls Pride. According to the event page on Facebook the Pride Gala's aim is, "...coming together to celebrate our all-new scholarship program, honor individuals who have lead the charge for creating safe spaces for LGBTQ2S South Dakotans; and make stronger connections in our communities."

The event will be hosted by Bob Wendland. You may have seen Bob on stage as part of any number of local theatre productions or as part of The Goodnight Theatre Collective. Maddie Todd will provide the evening's entertainment and there will be guest speakers Danielle Wilcox and Stacey Burnett.

There will be a live and silent auction and of course, there will be food! There will be a variety of scrumptious offerings prepared by ICON Lounge and dessert sponsored by locally owned business, Jesse's Candy Clouds .

Tickets are $30 for an individual ticket or $200 to be a table sponsor. Tickets are available here.

Oh, and remember, this is a Gala after all, so cocktail attire is encouraged!

Sioux Falls Pride would like to thank their sponsors!