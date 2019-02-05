Sioux Falls Population Nearing 190,000

Sioux Falls is growing at the rate of a couple of Beresfords or half of Madison.

The City of Sioux Falls announced that the estimated population at the end of 2018 was 187,200. That is an increase of 4,000 over 2017.

“Sioux Falls continues to steadily grow, thanks to the incredible quality of life the community has built over the past decades, and strength of our job market,” said Mayor Paul TenHaken in a press release. “I expect Sioux Falls to continue to attract and retain residents in the years ahead, as well.”

The population estimates developed by the U.S. Census Bureau say that the city has averaged a growth of 3,300 over the last ten years. In 2017 Sioux Falls grew slightly more than 2018, adding 4,700 to the population.

So when will we crack the 200,000 mark? It is estimated that we will eclipse that number in 2025 when the population is likely to grow to 202,000.