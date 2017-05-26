Sioux Falls Pools Open Next Week

I drove past one of the pools in Sioux Falls yesterday and was jolted by the outburst of excitement that came from the backseat as my 5 year-old yelled "Dad! There's water in the pool!"

Tis the season to open up the city's outdoor pools!

Pools will open, weather permitting of course, on Friday, June 2 from 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM and from 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM for open swim and family swim from 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM

Here are the locations:

I would recommend reading the booklet of rules because there are a lot of them. And there are also some "oral rules" that are not written anywhere and you'll have no idea you were breaking it. You can almost count on getting yelled at by a lifeguard.

See Also: