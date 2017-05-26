Sioux Falls Pools Open Next Week
I drove past one of the pools in Sioux Falls yesterday and was jolted by the outburst of excitement that came from the backseat as my 5 year-old yelled "Dad! There's water in the pool!"
Tis the season to open up the city's outdoor pools!
Pools will open, weather permitting of course, on Friday, June 2 from 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM and from 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM for open swim and family swim from 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Here are the locations:
- Drake Springs Family Aquatic Center: 301 South Fairfax Avenue
- Frank Olson Pool: 4101 East 16th Street
- Kuehn Pool: 2309 Kuehn Park Road
- Laurel Oak Family Aquatic Center: 3401 East 49th Street
- McKennan Wading Pool: 1500 South Third Avenue
- Pioneer Spray Park: 1800 East Walnut Street
- Terrace Park Family Aquatic Center: 1001 West Madison Street
I would recommend reading the booklet of rules because there are a lot of them. And there are also some "oral rules" that are not written anywhere and you'll have no idea you were breaking it. You can almost count on getting yelled at by a lifeguard.
See Also: