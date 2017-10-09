Sioux Falls Police posted this video on their facebook page stating:

Community policing is a huge priority for the SFPD and our patrol officers. Although not always caught on video and posted online by a citizen, our patrol officers regularly engage children in the community as such.

Brian Rand took the video and originally posted it on his facebook page saying:

Today I was driving downtown and found this police officer playing football w/ some neighborhood kids. With so much chaos in our world today it was nice to find a man in blue taking the time to build positive relationships with our youth. Well done City of Sioux Falls, SD Police Department.

I agree with Brian, well done SFPD, well done!

