Sioux Falls Police Searching for Man Caught in Lewd Act

A couple called police after witnessing a man committing a lewd act in a car next to them at Target on the east side of Sioux Falls on Monday afternoon.

"They ended up driving away to get away from that area," according to Sioux Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Sam Clemens.

"They did get a description of the car and the license plate number of the car. We have information to follow up on and have an idea of who this person is. We haven't found him yet, so no arrests as of yet."

Clemens says the couple provided police with information that will help in finding the man.

"That's probably one of the toughest things, remembering to get a license plate number. They did a fantastic job. We now have some good solid information to follow up on."