Sioux Falls Police Searching For Assault Suspects

Sioux Falls Police Spokesman Sam Clemens says officers are searching for four suspects in connection with an assault at an east side apartment complex.

"We had one man who turned out to be our victim. He went to an apartment to visit some acquaintances. While he was there, the other people suddenly jumped him. They punched and hit the victim. He said the four took his cash. He was able to get them to stop. He left and reported the incident to police."

Clemens says police have information about the suspects.

"We have names to go with them. We know who we are looking for. It's just a matter of tracking them down."

Clemens says the victim did not suffer serious injuries from the attack.