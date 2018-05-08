Sioux Falls Police Release Video to Help Catch Vandals

Major damage to a Sioux Falls business due to some mischievous youngsters needs to be addressed. Some surveillance video that shows what happened is a good start to the apprehension process.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said it happened on May 6 at 1:00 AM in the 2500 block of South Westlake Drive.

“There were three teens that came riding up on their bikes. They used landscaping blocks or rocks that were outside the business and broke out about eleven windows.”

According to the investigation, police do not believe that the vandals entered the business, but Clemens admitted that the damage done was extensive.

“We’re looking at several thousand dollars of damage. The manager thought it might be somewhere closer to ten thousand dollars to replace these windows. We’ve had several officers that have taken a look at that video and haven’t been able to identify these teens. We’re hoping that obviously somebody would recognize them and we’ll be able to figure out who they are.”

South Westlake Drive is located in the western part of Sioux Falls.

