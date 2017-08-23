Sioux Falls Police Planning A Fun Time With Underprivileged Kids

Sioux Falls Police Officers are joining the Banquet for the 6th Annual Cops, Kids and Karts event.

Police Department Public Information Officer Sam Clemens says it will take place on Thursday at Thunder Road.

"This is an idea that an officer came up with a few years ago in an effort to connect with some of the under privileged kids in the community. They wanted kids to know there is another side to them. It's not always bad. This project is really one of the more popular events we have held. It's hosted out at Thunder Road. They have been gracious enough to let all the kids on the rides for free. We have pizza from Pizza Ranch on West 41st Street. Lewis Drugs provide the refreshments. The Dairy Queen on Kiwanis also gives the kids some treats. It's a fantastic time. We have law enforcement from the police department, Highway Patrol, Sheriff's Department have all helped out in the past. It's a good way for them to meet the kids."

Clemens says the Banquet in Sioux Falls picks the young participants.

"Unfortunately we have a lot of kids that come through there. The good news is they are able to select different kids. So, we're not seeing the same ones every year. We get a lot of kids that are able to experience this opportunity."

Clemens says kids aged 10 t 14 are selected to attend the event.

