Sioux Falls Police arrested two suspects in connection with an armed robbery at a local business Tuesday night.

"That took place at Topper's on South Minnesota Avenue," according to Cyndi Holmquest of the Sioux Falls Police Department.

"Essentially two males came in and asked to exchange some currency. They pulled a gun on one of the clerks. Another delivery driver came in and had seen that go down. Another delivery driver, a third one, came in and called 911. Police responded within three minutes."

"A short time later the two suspects were located. There was evidence that was located near them. They were arrested and lodged for I believe first degree robbery."

The two suspects were identified as Gregory Armstrong and Cordell Jackson. Both of them are from Sioux Falls.

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox! Name * First Last

Email *