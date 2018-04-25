It started as a family dispute, but when police were called to intervene a Sioux Falls Officer got roughed up.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said it happened on Tuesday around 8:00 PM in an apartment in the 400 block of S. Summit Avenue.

“A dad called about his 16-year old son being out of control. When the officers got there, the son and his 17-year old girlfriend had holed up in a bathroom.”

Officers eventually made their way into the bathroom and from there Clemens explained how things escalated.

“The 16-year old started fighting with the officers. While the two of them were trying to gain control over him, the girlfriend who had been standing in the bathtub started punching one of the officers in the back of the head about four of five times. She then head-butted the officer several times as well.”

One of the two officers involved was taken to the hospital and diagnosed with a concussion, but was treated and released.

Eventually things calmed down, but Clemens revealed that when police were removing the two suspects from the scene, they were yelling and spitting toward some bystanders.

The two were eventually taken to the Juvenile Detention Center and charged with Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement, Resisting Arrest, Obstruction and Threatening Law Enforcement.

See Also: