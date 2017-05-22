Sioux Falls Police Spokesman Sam Clemens says there was no real threat in connection with a student talking with another student at Washington High School on Friday.

"The student made a comment about shooting up Washington High School on Monday. There really wasn't a reason why they were doing that. There wasn't anything credible. There wasn't any way that they had plans of doing this. It was just some conversation they had. This was overheard by some other students who reported it to staff. Law enforcement was involved right away on Friday. We investigated and found out there wasn't any credible means of doing this. This conversation sprung up on social media. It turns out the information wasn't anything new."

There was a presence of police officers at the school on Monday.

