Sioux Falls Police Make Three Prostitution Arrests over Long Weekend

Using the same tactic during two separate incidents, undercover officers were able to expose two cases of prostitution in Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens says the first incident took place on Saturday when the Street Crimes Unit answered an internet advertisement and agreed to meet at a hotel in northeast Sioux Falls.

“That woman was arrested for prostitution (investigators) found that she arrived at that location with another woman who had posted the ad. She was arrested for pimping and promoting prostitution.”

The woman arrested for prostitution, in this case, is a 21-year old from Pipestone, Minnesota. The woman who posted the ad is a 26-year old who is from of Yankton.

Officers arranged to meet another woman through a separate internet ad on Monday at a different hotel in northeast Sioux Falls. She appeared to be working alone. Police arrested the 33-year old Sioux Falls suspect on a single prostitution charge. All three people in these two separate cases are presumed innocent until proven guilty.